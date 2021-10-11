Sudan: Two Miners Killed in Protest Against Loss of Jobs in Northern Sudan

Abu Hamed — Two gold miners were killed and several others were injured in Abu Hamed in River Nile state yesterday, when government forces shot at a group of aggressive miners.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, people living near the El Gebgeba mines in Abu Hamad locality reported that angry gold miners protested against the loss of their jobs on Thursday.

They torched the offices of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company in the locality as well as the Abu Hamed police station. In response, government forces attempted to disperse the protesting miners by shooting at them with live bullets. Two miners died and others were injured.

The sources explained that the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company recently took over a number of mines at El Gebgeba, but refused to rehire private miners.