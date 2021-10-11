Cameroon: Douala - Local Organisation Poised for Best Competition

They have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that the AFCON is well organised in the economic capital.

The Local Organisation Committee of the African Cup of Nations- AFCON on Monday October 4, 2021 met in Douala to evaluate work done and what is left to be done to ensure that the event will be beautiful in Douala. During the meeting, members gave suggestions on how to ensure a successful competition. They also took commitments to do their best to ensure that the region stands out tall during the competition.

During the meeting that was attended by the heads of the different committees, it emerged that efforts need to be redoubled as the competition approaches. The President of the Local Organisation Committee for AFCON, Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, called on all to put hands on deck to ensure that all planned activities are well coordinated and successfully realised. While the communication committee was called upon to embark on a massive sensitisation and education campaign, the health commission was urged to ensure that Covid-19 barrier measures are in place where necessary. The Douala City Council was called upon to decorate the city before and during the competition while mayors were also asked to get the population involved.

The different committees were also demanded to submit their plan of action and budget soonest for proper preparation. It emerged from the meeting that hotels chosen for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations competition include; Best Western, Starland, La Falaise Bonapriso, Krystal, Ibis and Onomo. The hotel managers have been called upon to promote the Cameroonian cuisine and culture during AFCON.