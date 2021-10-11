Cameroon: Decentralised Cooperation - Councils, Experts for Greater Transformation

The objective of this partnership between the UCCC and Digital Transformation Alliance is to create viable of this partnership signed on October 6, 2021 competitive and prosperous communities.

The United Cities and Councils of Cameroon, Uccc in partnership with Digital Transformation Alliance (DTA) is working for the digital evolution of decentralised local authorities to the benefit of the population. Meeting within the framework of the first edition of Technology Innovation Day of Innoteclab on October 6, 2021 christened "Created and Made in Cameroon," the objective is to facilitate access to innovative agricultural and other equipment to decentralised local authorities. In attendance were members of government led by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey.

The Minister in his preliminary statement said the commitment manifested by DTA is a translation of public-private partnership in harnessing modalities in the structural transformation of the economy. The first car fabricated in Cameroon, matriculated DTA 001 was also presented to the public.

Expatiating on the partnership, the National Vice President of UCCC and Mayor of Ngoulemakang, Anicet Albert Akoa, said the aim is to promote entrepreneurial ideas by taking development to the base. "When you talk about development from the base, you are talking about Councils. That is growth from the local to the central level. That is why the UCCC is very much interested in any activity based on innovation. So far, we have gone into a convention that binds us together, making sure we give them the way into our respective territories in using the technological advancement they are bringing. We have the responsibility to make sure that our small and medium-sized enterprises which are the backbone of the economy of Cameroon, found in the local territories are adapted to the new systems of innovation," he explained. Mayor Anicet Albert Akoa added that the UCCC is closely working with youths in the different Councils for wealth and job creation, enhancing effective decentralisation and moving towards meaningful development with the use of technology.

On his part, the President and Director General of DTA, Prof. Sama Mbang, said the digital transformation of Cameroon is paramount for the country's emergence. "DTA is contributing to the technological development and human empowerment of Cameroonians. We are interested in transforming aptitudes to competences for inclusive development," he stated.