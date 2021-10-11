Cameroon: Bakassi Peninsular - BIR Delta Encourages Back-to-School

It donated a huge consignment of didactic materials and benches to six primary schools in the peninsular.

Six primary schools in the Bakassi Peninsular have been set on the rails to have a hitch-free school year 2021/2022. The Delta Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) donated a huge consignment of didactic materials to six Government Primary Schools in the area. The learning aids included benches, cartons of exercise books, packages of pens, boxes of chalk, pencils, rulers among others. The beneficiary schools are Government Primary School Idabato, Government Primary School Ngosso, Government Primary School Issobo, Government Primary School Jabane II, Government Primary School Kombo Abedimo I and Government Primary School Kombo Abedimo II. The reception ceremony by the beneficiary schools took place at the headquarters of BIR Delta in Jabane on Tuesday October 5, 2021. The ceremony was chaired by Roland Ewane, Divisional Officer for Idabato Subdivision.

Colonel Mohaman, Commander of BIR Delta, told the press that they realised that most schools lack the essentials to effect a smooth teaching and learning. In line with their civilian-military action, they decided to provide the needed learning aids to the schools. He pleaded with the pupils who turned out for the event to be attentive in cases during lessons and make good use of the didactic materials. Roland Ewane told parents that the State is committed in seeing that children in the Bakassi Peninsular be educated like their peers in other parts of Cameroon. He insisted that all parents in the Bakassi Peninsular should send their children to school. That education remains the bed rock of any meaningful development. "We have decided that all children in Idabato Subdivision must go to school whether their parents like it or not," the DO was cheered thunderously by the pupils.

Isong Joseph, Inspector of Basic Education for Idabato, said the benches will solve the headache of sitting positions that most of the schools had faced before. That the materials will be a morale booster to teachers and learners. Etongo Efange Edem, Mayor of Idabato, said that the materials especially the exercises books is a relief to many parents who could not afford such to send their children to school. He expressed gratitude to the soldiers for keeping the candle of education burning in Idabato