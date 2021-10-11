Cameroon: Bamenda - A Series of Govt Actions Delivered

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute's peace-building mission featured take-home documents on actions and measures to address the situation in the NW/SW regions.

From the look of things, the Follow Up Committee for the implementation of recommendations of the Major National Dialogue (MND), have innovated towards helping matters for government's actions and measures to impact in the face of challenges blamed on the socio- political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions.

An enhanced communication strategy is the visible result with documents that speak, delivered to help understanding for doubting Thomases. Representatives of living forces from all the seven Divisions that held working sessions with the visiting Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute took home the compendium of government actions and measures to address the situation in the North West and South West Regions. Printed copies of the Special Status and the Law on Decentralisation were available for all. The Compendium features government actions following corporate grievances by Anglophones teachers and Common Law Lawyers. It also documents recommendations of the Major National Dialogue, institutional changes, measures to accelerate local governance and decentralisation, promotion of bilingualism and community social cohesion, the reconstruction of crisis-affected regions, reintegration of ex- combatants, discontinuance of proceedings against persons arrested during the crisis and the Presidential offer of Amnesty to repentant combatants.

It is also about actions and measures by the government to manage refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), security of inhabitants of the crisis-affected cities, repairing the social fabric, the government's back-to-school drive and economic measures to support small business owners in the crises affected North West and South West Regions.

Royal Gifts

Prime Minister Dion Ngute took home royal Artefacts and a talking gong from appreciative North West elite and traditional rulers. It was in their show of gratitude for the visiting Prime Minister, that North West elite, led by Philemon Yang and traditional rulers of the region led by the President of the House of Chiefs, His Majesty, Kelvin Shomitang offered him royal and traditional North West Artistic items. The event at the Grandstand of the Bamenda Commercial Avenue featured a talking gong, traditional stool etc. The gifts were part of a package that gave the visiting Prime Minister a warm reception in the city on his peace-building mission.

During the Prime Minister's stay in Bamenda from October 5th to 8th, 2021, he announced the imminent resumption of construction work on the deplorable stretch of the Babadjou - Bamenda road and good intentions to ensure that the Bamenda municipal stadium is constructed as a reconnecting social infrastructure for youths.