Cameroon: South West - House of Chiefs Edify On Social Cohesion

The traditional rulers were also enjoined to engage their community members in developmental issues and conceive their own projects.

20 Chiefs in the South West House of Chiefs have been trained on management and administrative leadership skills. This was in a capacity building workshop on social cohesion and community engagement in the management of traditional Chiefdoms in the South West Region. On October 4 and 5, 2021 in Buea, the concept of social cohesion, its importance and implementation were x-rayed to the traditional rulers. Their skills were strengthened on the understanding of the general code of Regional and Local Authority. They were also treated to the understanding and implementation of community engagement. Skills on strategies for effective communication in community engagement were also acquired.

Elango Bakoma Zachues, President of South West Regional Executive Council, called on the Chiefs to use the acquired knowledge to better cater for their subjects. He told the traditional rulers that to better serve their population, they should cultivate peace in their various village. That this will enable the South West Regional Assembly to carry out development projects within the four corners of the South Region Region. Chief Atem Ebako, President of South West House of Chiefs, told his colleagues that in the era of decentralization, they are called upon to be managers and administrators of their villages. He told the press that the trained Chiefs now know what it means being a manager. "No more will one go to a Chiefdom and some people are left out in the issue of development. The community will decide on their own projects," he indicated.