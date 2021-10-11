Cameroon: Sultan Mbombo Njoya - Thousands Welcome Corpse in Nsimalen

The mortal remains of Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, King of the Bamouns arrived at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on October 7, 2021.

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji leading a delegation of parliamentarians, the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, a host of cabinet ministers and some national dignitaries were present at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on October 7, 2021 evening to welcome the mortal remains and pay their last respects to Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya.

The arrival of the mortal remains of the departed Sultan came on the heels of the Head of State, President Paul Biya decreeing an official funeral in his honour. The funeral will take place in Foumban, Noun Division of the West Region tomorrow, October 9, 2021. The senior State officials therefore joined the Bamoun people and family members of the departed Sultan at the airport for the ceremony that marked a crucial step in his funeral journey to the world of his ancestors.

They all came to be witnesses and pay their last respects to the Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who disappeared in France and his mortal remains were flown into the country though the Air France jet at 8:00 p.m. After the mortal remains were taken into one of the main halls of the airport, Muslim, Catholic and Protestant religious leaders took turns to preach and pray. The converging points in their messages were love, faithfulness, trustworthiness and sincerity. They said these were some of the key character aspects of Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who symbolised inter-religious dialogue.

After the inter-religious prayers, the First Assistant Sultan Ngoupayou Inoussa expressed thanks to the Head of State for decreeing an official funeral for their departed Sultan. He said the Sultan was an architect of peace and bequeaths to them the virtues of peace which they have to promote. On behalf of the Royal Family, Prince Seidou Mbombo Njoya also welcomed the mourners and expressed the deep appreciation of the family.