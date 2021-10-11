Cameroon: FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Lionesses Clash With DR Congo Tomorrow

The encounter will be the return leg of the second round African zone qualifiers for the World Cup in Costa Rica next year.

The national women's U20 team will clash with the Leopards of the DR Congo tomorrow October 9, 2021 in the return leg of the second round African zone qualifiers for the World Cup in Costa Rica next year. The encounter will take place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium at 3:00 p.m. Tomorrow's match promises to produce a lot of fireworks as both teams will be seeking for a victory in order to move on to the next stage of the competition.

Ahead of tomorrow's match, the U20 Lionesses have been fine-tuning their skills in their hideout in Yaounde under the auspices of the head coach, Ndoumou Mike. The Lionesses began their third training camp on September 29, 2021. During their training, the U20 Lionesses played several test matches with other teams in the country. The Lionesses played their last test match against the U15 team of the Grace Divine Football Training Centre at the Yaounde Ominsports Annex Stadium Number Two. The Lionesses beat their opponents 8-4. The goals for the U20 Lionesses were scored by Tabe Brenda, (two goals), Lamine Mana, Nanga, Dolores Materne, Eto Naomie Leslie, Aboudi Assogna and Amina Vessah.

The Assistant coach, Atangana Ngandy said the match was to enable the team to correct their errors ahead of the return leg tomorrow. One of the players Ndome Mbella said the team spirit is good and that she and her team mates will put into practice the instructions of the coaches in the match tomorrow. Yesterday, the U20 Lionesses had COVID-19 tests done at 9:00 a.m. diner at 12:00 noon and a training session at 3:30 p.m.

During the first leg in Kinshasa on September 25, 2021, the U20 Lionesses thrashed the DR Congo 4-0. The winner of the two-legged confrontation will sail through to the next round where they will stand a chance to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup scheduled for Costa Rica.