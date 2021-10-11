Zimbabwe: Darikwa Ruled Out of Warriors Reverse Fixture

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwe international defender Tendayi Darikwa has withdrawn from the Warriors squad ahead of Tuesday's 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier reverse fixture against the Black Stars of Ghana due to a family emergency.

The 29-year-old Wigan Athletic captain was part of the Warriors team which lost 3-1 to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, the experienced defender will not make the trip to Harare for the second of the back to back encounters after travelling to England on Sunday due to family commitments.

The Warriors technical team has confirmed that Darikwa has been replaced by Zambia-based right back Takudzwa Chimwemwe for Tuesday's encounter scheduled for the National Sports Stadium.

While Darikwa will be unavailable, the other England-based players Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway have been cleared to travel to Harare for Zimbabwe was removed from the Covid-19 red-list countries by the UK authorities.

Darikwa played the full game for Zimbabwe as they lost 3-1 to Ghana in what was the first of a double header in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification (CAF) Group G.

The Warriors went behind after just five minutes as Ajax's Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring before Knowledge Musona levelled from the penalty spot.

Darikwa was at fault for the third goal which was scored by Arsenal's Thomas Partey before former Swansea City forward Andre Ayew sealed victory for the hosts.

The result all-but ended Zimbabwe's slim hopes of qualification to the final round of qualification for a place at next year's World Cup which means the hosts will be playing for national pride in Harare on Tuesday.

The Warriors will arrive in the country on Monday afternoon aboard a commercial flight while the Ghanaians were expected in Harare on Sunday after chartering a plane from the West African nation.