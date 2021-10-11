Zimbabwe: Vincent Finishes Tied Seventh

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Scott Vincent, finished tied for seventh place in the second Bridgestone Open at Sodegaura Country Club, Chiba, Japan, yesterday.

The red-hot Vincent was part of the field, which made the cut, and carded rounds of 67, 70, 71 and 64, for a total 12-under-par 272.

Vincent is in terrific form, after he won his second tournament on the Japan Tour, two weeks ago.

"Mhondoro," as Vincent is affectionately known, finished tied for 14th at the Panasonic Open.

He also came fifth, at last week's Vantelin Tokai Classic, before yesterday's seventh place finish

The tournament was won by Tomoyasu Sugiyama.

The Japanese came through to power to his first Tour victory and received an invitation to the US PGA, and JGTO co-sanctioned tournament, ZOZO Championship, from October 21, in the Narashino Chiba Prefecture.

Jinichiro Kozuma and Naoyuki Kataoka came second and also received the ticket to the ZOZO Championship.

Seven top players on the ZOZO Rankings, a Money Rankings counting from this year's season-opening tournament Token Homemate Cup to the Bridgestone Open, will also be invited.