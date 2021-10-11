Zimbabwe: Torindo's Yk Galaxy Academy Launched

CAPS United great, Size Torindo, successfully launched the YK Galaxy Soccer Academy, at Standard Chartered Sports Club, yesterday.

The Academy is sister to his Canada-based YK Galaxy Soccer Academy, in Yellowknife.

Torindo said his dream of developing young players, and giving them some opportunities, was coming to fruition.

"I am happy that, after spending the last 19-years in Canada, my dream of giving opportunities to youngsters, is coming up," he said.

"The idea is to open doors, for local players to move abroad through scholarships, and I am very hopeful that it will be fine.

"We have done quite a lot of groundwork in Glen Norah.

"We have been collaborating with Oscar Motsi, and Eric Aisam, among several other former players."

Torindo, said they were expecting good results out of the project, which he runs with his son Dillon, who is also based in Canada.

"After I returned back home, some ten months ago, I have been impressed and I will be on the ground to see how the project progress," said Torindo.

"We have been working with a lot of juniors, and we have been assisting them with equipment and today's (yesterday) launch makes us official, and we hope to extend our recruitment drive out of Gen Norah and Highfield.

"We have got quite a big group of about 30 players, from the age groups of eight years, to 17 years.

"Our objective is simple, to identify, develop and connect talented players, with the world market."

He outlined the relationship between the new project and the one based in Canada.

"This academy is a product of work that began in 2018, when we launched the YK Galaxy Soccer Academy, in a small Canadian city called Yellowknife," said Torindo.

"We started with boys and girls, below the age of 10, but have since expanded to the Under-17s.

"We also have a team in the Yellowknife Adult Soccer League.

"Boys from our academy form the core of the provincial team.

"In addition, our two coaches are currently in charge of the provincial team, which will compete at next year's Canada Summer Games.

"Our philosophy at YK Galaxy Soccer Club is built on the fundamentals to support young athletes, help them develop and advance their skills, and the understanding of the game."

He said they have identified legends, and former players, to assist with the development programme.