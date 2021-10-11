Namibia: Driver Killed After Truck Overturns

A TRUCK driver was killed on Saturday night after his vehicle overturned near Arandis.

The incident occurred at around 23h00 while the 39-year-old man was driving from Usakos towards the coast.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said on Sunday that the Volvo truck was pulling two trailers when the driver and only occupant, Frans Wilhelm Hambia, lost control of the vehicle about five kilometres from Arandis on a curve.

"The driver was stuck in the truck and he passed away on the scene. The next of kin were informed," said Iikuyu.