Namibia: Nangolo Finishes the Job

FLAME 'Special One' Nangolo notched up his seventh successive win with a third-round technical knockout victory over Gustav Petrus in their featherweight fight at the NamPower Convention Hall on Saturday night.

It was the second time the two had met, but unlike their first encounter in May that went the full eight rounds, Nangolo lived up to his pre-fight promise to make a quick end to their rematch.

He already put Petrus down to the canvas with a left hook in the first round, and although he managed to beat the count, the end was in sight.

Nangolo was all over Petrus in the second round, and when Nangolo once again put him down in the third, the referee stopped the fight after only 41 seconds.

Afterwards he said he decided to finish the fight early.

"I didn't really show my skills, I just went straight for him. I saw in our last fight he didn't really bring anything impressive, so I just went there to finish my job. I'm so focussed now to become a better man, and I'm just growing and growing every day. I'd like to thank AC Promotions who's doing such an amazing job," he said.

Calls have been growing for a showdown between Nangolo and Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa, but Nangolo said Nghitumbwa was avoiding him.

"Energy is a small boy, he and Nestor (Tobias) have been running away from me, because they know I'm the only man who can beat him. I heard he's fighting another guy from South Africa, but he's just a walk in the park. He can run, but we'll catch him soon."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the main curtain-raiser fight, Alfeus 'Mosquito' Shaanika notched up his fifth consecutive win when he beat Ebenestus Kaangundue on a second-round knockout.

He already put Kaangundue down in the first round, and although he managed to beat the count, he put him down twice in the second, before the referee stopped the fight one minute 57 seconds into the round.

In a lightweight fight, Robert Ndalelwa made a great debut after beating Alwendo Nicanor with a stunning first-round knockout victory after twice dropping him to the canvas.

Nicanor managed to get up from the first, but the second, a vicious body shot, put him down for good.

Ruaan Rispel also made a fine pro debut, beating Andreas Endjala on a fourth-round technical knockout in a lightweight fight, with the referee stopping the fight after two minutes 43 seconds of the fourth round.

After an even start, Rispel took charge by the third round and was all over Endjala in the fourth round, before the referee stopped the fight.

In another lightweight fight, Usko Rehabeam beat Nakwafela Samuel on a unanimous points decision, with the judges scoring it 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37 in his favour.

In another lightweight fight, Johannes 'Pacman' Andreas beat Steven Shilomboleni on a second-round knockout, while Jakob Jakob and Oiva Amwaama drew their flyweight fight after the judges scored it 39-37, 37-39, and 38-38.