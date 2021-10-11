Somalia Sends a New Ambassador to Belgium

8 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The newly appointed Somali Ambassador to Belgium and the EU Yonis Yassin Hashi (Ooga-Adde), presented his credentials to the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olivier Belle.

During a meeting, Belle wished the new Ambassador of Somalia success in his diplomatic mission and pledged full support to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Somali Ambassador has thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he would work diligently for cooperation between Somalia and Belgium.

The ambassador is expected to officially hand over his credentials to King of Belgium Philippe in the coming hours, according to the embassy sources.

Somalia has regained its diplomatic presence in the world as the country is on the path to recovery from three decades of bloody conflict that raved the system of governance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X