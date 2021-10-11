Somalia Sends a New Ambassador to Belgium

The newly appointed Somali Ambassador to Belgium and the EU Yonis Yassin Hashi (Ooga-Adde), presented his credentials to the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olivier Belle.

During a meeting, Belle wished the new Ambassador of Somalia success in his diplomatic mission and pledged full support to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Somali Ambassador has thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he would work diligently for cooperation between Somalia and Belgium.

The ambassador is expected to officially hand over his credentials to King of Belgium Philippe in the coming hours, according to the embassy sources.

Somalia has regained its diplomatic presence in the world as the country is on the path to recovery from three decades of bloody conflict that raved the system of governance.