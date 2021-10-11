Somalia: Hirshabelle President Hosts Dinner for Federal Minister and MPs At the State House

8 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

JOWHAR [SMN] - The President of HirShabelle Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Gudlawe) last night hosted a dinner for Federal ministers and MPs at the Presidential Palace in Jowhar city.

Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia, lawmakers, the Organizing team for the 5th Anniversary of HirShabelle foundation, and dignitaries were in attendance.

Also, the Speaker of the HirShabelle Parliament Abdihakin Luqman Haji Mohamed, and the 1st Deputy Siraaji Sheikh Isak have been among the chief guests.

Gudlawe thanked the Federal Ministers, the Members of Parliament, and the distinguished guests for coming to Jowhar to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the regional state.

