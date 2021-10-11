West Africa: Ford Foundation Appoints Catherine Chinedum Aniagolu-Okoye As Regional Director for West Africa

With over 20 years in the social change sector, Aniagolu-Okoye is a respected leader on the African continent and brings many years of extensive experience leading diverse international development organizations, managing country programs, donor projects and country strategies in West Africa and across Africa.

As regional director, she will oversee the foundation's local team, external relations and administrative operations in West Africa. She will also lead on program strategy development and implementation in the region, with a focus on advancing democracy, human rights and social inclusion for all especially youth, women and people with disabilities.

"I am delighted to welcome ChiChi to the foundation. Her international experience and leadership, and her expertise in navigating civil society circles will be invaluable as our work in West Africa grows," said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. "ChiChi's reputation as a strong operational leader and an African feminist will bring a critical perspective to our work to help address some of the region's most pressing opportunities and challenges."

"I am very excited to be joining a team and a foundation so passionately focused on building a world where everyone has the power to shape their own lives and live with dignity," says Aniagolu-Okoye. "The Ford Foundation successfully promotes social justice and reducing inequality in West Africa - a vision I am fully aligned with and honored to help shepherd and grow in the regional office."

She will be taking over from Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima who served as interim regional director since January while continuing his primary role as program officer leading the foundation's intersectional work in the West Africa region.

About The Ford FoundationThe Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization. For more than 80 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

