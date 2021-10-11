Ghana: CAMFED Ghana Holds Learner Guide Open Day

CAMFED Ghana on Thursday, October 6, 2021, held a Learner Guide Open Day at Mankessim in the Central Region. The Learner Guide Open Day was an opportunity for education policymakers, administrators and stakeholders to be adequately informed about the Learner Guide program and to discuss ways to further improve on it for the benefit of school children in Ghana.

In attendance were directors from the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education, District Directors of Education, Learner Guides, Learners, Teacher Mentors, as well as stakeholders in education.

CAMFED Ghana has over the years implemented the Learner Guide program in public senior high schools across districts in its regions of operation. The program is designed to help girls and boys to succeed at school and make a successful post-school transition. Under the arrangement, Learner Guides have been visiting schools to deliver modules under the 'My Better World' program in partnership with the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the Ghana Education Service.

In her welcome address at the opening ceremony, Mrs. Matilda Bannerman- Mensah, Board Chairperson of CAMFED Ghana, traced the history of the Learner Guide program. She stated that the program is an innovative one which is at the heart of education in Ghana. The program, she added, was introduced into the education system some years ago by CAMFED Ghana with funding from the Queen's Trust.

Starting off as a pilot, it was implemented in 18 public senior high schools across 11 districts. 540 Learner Guides, who are members of the CAMFED Association, reached 21,683 students in the Gomoa West, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Mfantseman, Tamale Metro, West Mamprusi, West Gonja, Bole, Chereponi, Yendi, Bongo and East Mamprusi districts in the Central and the Northern regions.

Mrs. Bannerman-Mensah stated that in recognition of the importance of the Learner Guide program in boosting children's aptitude for learning and enhancing their prospects after school, the Ghana Education Service in 2019 granted authorization for CAMFED to expand the Learner Guide program in 83 schools across the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions to Bono, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Eastern and Western regions.

In terms of program milestones, 3,316 CAMFED Association members volunteered to serve as Learner Guides in 2021 while 1,002 schools from 37 districts in 11 regions of Ghana were reached with the Learner Guide program. In addition, over 177,000 boys and girls have been reached with the 'My Better World' curriculum this academic year while 416 Teacher Mentors have been trained on the curriculum to complement Learner Guide activities in the schools.

As part of the event, there was a presentation on the Learner Guide Program, a documentary on the program, experience sharing by Learner Guides and Learners, an open forum, as well as an opportunity for an on-site visit to an implementing school to observe a Learner Guide session. The directors of education were impressed with the Learner Guide program and pledged their support to its implementation in schools for the benefit of school children.