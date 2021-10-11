Kenya Blames ICJ Process Ahead of Somalia and Kenya Maritime Case Verdict

8 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Kenyan government on Friday said it would not recognise the judgement in the ongoing Maritime case pitting the country against Somalia.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau said Kenya won't recognize the judgement and abide by its findings.

The Kenyan government argues that the court has no jurisdiction to decide the maritime dispute with Somalia.

"The delivery of the Judgment will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from, on account not just of its obvious and inherent bias but also of its unsuitability to resolve the dispute at hand," Mr Kamau said.

Kenya's decision comes as the ICJ prepares to announce its verdict in the maritime case on 12, October 2021.

Somalia and Kenya have been at odds for several years over the delineation of their maritime border in the Indian Ocean, with a vast area of 100,000 km2 rich in fish and potential hydrocarbons at stake.

Somalia has not yet reacted to the Kenyan decision.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X