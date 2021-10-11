Kenya Blames ICJ Process Ahead of Somalia and Kenya Maritime Case Verdict

The Kenyan government on Friday said it would not recognise the judgement in the ongoing Maritime case pitting the country against Somalia.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau said Kenya won't recognize the judgement and abide by its findings.

The Kenyan government argues that the court has no jurisdiction to decide the maritime dispute with Somalia.

"The delivery of the Judgment will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from, on account not just of its obvious and inherent bias but also of its unsuitability to resolve the dispute at hand," Mr Kamau said.

Kenya's decision comes as the ICJ prepares to announce its verdict in the maritime case on 12, October 2021.

Somalia and Kenya have been at odds for several years over the delineation of their maritime border in the Indian Ocean, with a vast area of 100,000 km2 rich in fish and potential hydrocarbons at stake.

Somalia has not yet reacted to the Kenyan decision.