Namibia: Veld Fires Cause Fatal Road Accident

Two people died on the Otavi-to-Otjiwarongo road in the Otjozondjupa region when a bakkie and another vehicle collided on Sunday.

Otjozondjupa police commissioner Heinrich Tjiveze says a veld fire raging about 20km outside Otavi towards Otjiwarongo has caused low visibility, leading to the two vehicles colliding.

"Tragically two lives were lost today because of limited visibility . . . caused by wildfires," he says.

Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa regional council Marlene Mbakera cautions motorists using the B1 road to drive cautiously.

"The public is hereby cautioned to approach the area where the fire is raging carefully, while response teams are working hard to contain the fire," Mbakera says.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased, although they are yet to be identified.

Police investigations continue.