Namibia: Drunken Driving On the Increase

10 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The Erongo police have observed with concern a significant shift in cases of drunken driving.

In September alone, the police reported 33 cases in the whole region, of which 17 were reported at Swakopmund alone.

The rest are distributed across the region.

Erongo's regional police commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, says: "It is well and good to say there was a change in terms of the operating hours of the liquor outlets, but the operating hours did not bring alcohol to people's mouths. It was the attitude of people. People are failing to control themselves."

Three police officers have been seriously injured in an accident in which the driver of a private vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at Walvis Bay.

"As we speak, officers are not on duty when they are supposed to serve the community. The police vehicle is also totally damaged beyond repair," he says.

Shapumba attributes the increase in cases partly to the recently extended liquor trading hours.

Liquor stores may now sell alcohol from Monday to Friday between 09h00 and 18h00, and on Saturday between 09h00 and 13h00.

Shebeens also sell alcohol on site from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 21h00.

