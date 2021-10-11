Egypt: Youth Projects Under Decent Life Initiative to Be Displayed At ]Our Heritage' Exhibition

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister and Executive Director of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) Nevine Gamea said "Torathona" or "Our Heritage" exhibition for handicrafts which is organized under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi includes a pavilion to showcase the outcome of the projects run by the youth under the Decent Life initiative.

In a statement on Friday, the minister described the participation of the beneficiaries of Decent Life initiative as a real translation of the initiative's objectives which is aimed at helping Egyptian citizens develop their skills and capabilities to be able to start a new project or develop their ongoing ones, securing them a proper source of income.

Most of the exhibitors and project owners from different governorates are encouraged to participate with the aim of expanding and increasing their production, she said, adding that the fair aims at provide new job opportunities for youths and to transfer their technical, marketing and industrial expertise to the less experienced ones.

Gamea invited the Egyptians to visit the exhibition which will open on Saturday.

