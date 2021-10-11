Egypt: Human Development Report Addresses All Development Issues, Concerns

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said Friday the Human Development Report covers a set of basic pillars that countries should motivate to promote governance.

Those pillars include the development of the state's administrative apparatus; which in turn includes the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, she added in statements on the recent Human development report issued by Egypt.

Meanwhile, Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and supervisor of the Egypt Award for Governmental Excellence Khaled Mostafa said the award was launched in 2018 to simulate the spirit of competition and excellence among employees and government institutions.

It also aims to motivate the whole governmental body to raise performance levels to contribute to achieving the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030 regarding the formation of an efficient and effective administrative body that contributes to achieving development, he added.

The award encourages competition between government institutions at all local and regional levels to achieve better rates of citizen satisfaction, spread a culture of quality and excellence and enhance the spirit of innovation, Khaled said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X