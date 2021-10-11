Egypt: Human Development Report Addresses All Development Issues, Concerns

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said Friday the Human Development Report covers a set of basic pillars that countries should motivate to promote governance.

Those pillars include the development of the state's administrative apparatus; which in turn includes the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, she added in statements on the recent Human development report issued by Egypt.

Meanwhile, Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and supervisor of the Egypt Award for Governmental Excellence Khaled Mostafa said the award was launched in 2018 to simulate the spirit of competition and excellence among employees and government institutions.

It also aims to motivate the whole governmental body to raise performance levels to contribute to achieving the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030 regarding the formation of an efficient and effective administrative body that contributes to achieving development, he added.

The award encourages competition between government institutions at all local and regional levels to achieve better rates of citizen satisfaction, spread a culture of quality and excellence and enhance the spirit of innovation, Khaled said.

MENA