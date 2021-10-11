Egypt: Conference On Role of Remittances in Boosting Investments to Kicked Off On Sunday

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said Friday a two-day conference on the role of the remittances in boosting investments and achieving the sustainable development is expected to be kicked off on Sunday.

In cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the participation of Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, and Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, the two-day conference aims at probing means of increasing the contribution of the Egyptian expats to the national development plans through IOM ways, namely remittances, sharing expertise, reinforcing the cultural heritage, charity, along with trade and investments, and making use of the economic experts' recommendations to rally such funds into the social and economic developments in Egypt.

The remittances are seen a key support from the Egyptian expats to the Egyptian economy, especially in the wake of the global outbreak of coronavirus, Makram said.

The government is working on improving the channels of the remittances, in addition to create innovative means to make the Egyptian expats as partners in the promoting national investments, she added.

