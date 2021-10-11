Egypt Imports Two Units for Treating PCB-Contaminated Transformer Oils

Two treatment units for transformer oils contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), listed under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), have arrived at Alexandria Port.

The two units include the state-of-the-art technologies in this field.

The move comes in light of Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad's directives to officials to tighten control over all sources of pollution, and pay further attention to recycling.

In press statements on Friday, Fouad said the decision to import the two units came after conducting comprehensive scientific studies by a group of Egyptian and foreign experts.

The studies concluded that the treatment and reuse of PCB-contaminated transformer oils can achieve great economic savings for Egypt and help it provide its relevant expertise to friendly countries, especially those in Africa, she added.

In this regard, the minister noted that Egypt is the first country in the region and in Africa to take such a step.

MENA