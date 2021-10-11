Egypt Imports Two Units for Treating PCB-Contaminated Transformer Oils

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Two treatment units for transformer oils contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), listed under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), have arrived at Alexandria Port.

The two units include the state-of-the-art technologies in this field.

The move comes in light of Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad's directives to officials to tighten control over all sources of pollution, and pay further attention to recycling.

In press statements on Friday, Fouad said the decision to import the two units came after conducting comprehensive scientific studies by a group of Egyptian and foreign experts.

The studies concluded that the treatment and reuse of PCB-contaminated transformer oils can achieve great economic savings for Egypt and help it provide its relevant expertise to friendly countries, especially those in Africa, she added.

In this regard, the minister noted that Egypt is the first country in the region and in Africa to take such a step.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X