Egypt: Azhar Condemns Israeli Occupation Ruling Giving Right to Jews to Pray At Aqsa

Al Azhar condemned on Friday the Israeli occupation court's ruling on giving Jews the right to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque's compound, asserting that such decision is a flagrant violation and a breach of the international conventions and human norms along with being a provocation for Muslims' feelings.

In a statement released on Friday, Azhar called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and take all necessary measures against the Israeli occupation breaches to the sanctity of the Palestinian worshipping places and Al Aqsa Mosque.

It called for supporting the unjustice against Palestinian people and backing their struggle to restore their usurped rights and defend aggression on their territories.

Azhar also reiterated that Al Asqa Mosque is a great symbol of Islam and all attempts of the Israeli occupation to judaize the holy site will be doomed to failure.

It asserted that history has proved that occupation will eventually come to an end and any aggression on the the sacred places will certainly be removed, adding that Al Quds will always be an Arab capital and occupation will be terminated with the passing of time.

MENA