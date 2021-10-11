Egypt: Cabinet Issues Report On Past Week's Most Important Activities, Decisions

The Cabinet issued on Friday a report highlighting the decisions and meetings held by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli over the past week.

The report pointed to Madbouli's meeting with the Jordanian prime minister and his accompanying delegation, followed by their inspection tour at the New Administrative Capital (NAC)'s projects.

Madbouli attended a meeting of the office of the African Union (AU) on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi via videoconferencing which discussed several of the continent's issues.

Madbouli followed up on electricity projects being established as part of the presidential Decent Life initiative during his meeting with Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker.

The prime minister, during the past week, met Dean for Postgraduate Medical Education at Harvard Medical School Ajay Singh in the presence of the US ambassador in Cairo.

He also issued directives to upgrade the Giza Plateau to attract more attention following the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He met with Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad, saying President Sisi always directs support for Lebanon, especially during such critical circumstances.

The premier met with Vice-President of L'Oréal for South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) Vismay Sharma and L'Oréal Egypt's Managing Director Benoit Julia as they tackled expanding the French company's investments in Egypt.

He also pointed out, during a meeting with Citi's Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking Jay Collins, the government will, in the coming stage, be working to maintain macroeconomic stability and upgrade the infrastructure.

MENA