Namibia: Manhunt for Attempted Murder Suspect

10 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

The police in the Ohangwena region are looking for a man from the village of Omatunda who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend with a knife on Friday.

According to the police, the man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times all over her body and broke her arm.

The police say the knife was left stuck in the woman's head.

She has been admitted to the Engela District Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

In a different incident, the police in the Omusati region arrested a 31-year-old man from Embumba village over the alleged rape of a teenager.

The incident happened on Thursday.

Furthermore, a 19-year-old man from the Onhuno village was arrested after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl.

