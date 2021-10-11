East Africa: Regular Session of DLCO-EA Governing Council of Ministers Concludes

8 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 07 October 2021 - The 66th Regular Session of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) Governing Council of Ministers that was conducted at Asmara Palace Hotel concluded today, 8 October.

At the two-day meeting, extensive discussion was conducted on budget for 2021/2022, administrative activities, as well as the financial contribution that member states should make with a view to support the organization.

The participants also elected the chairman and vice chairman for the next session and agreed that the 67th regular session of the organization to be held in Kampala, Uganda.

Speaking at the concluding event, Mr. Fred Bwino, Chairman of the Governing Council of Ministers of the organization, commending for the strong participation the participants demonstrated during the two-day session, expressed appreciation for the hospitality and cordial reception accorded to the participants by Eritrea under the leadership of President Isaias Aferki.

Representatives from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan and Djibouti that participated at the 66th session also signed on the document containing the issues raised and adopted recommendations.

