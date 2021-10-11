Algeria: Lamamra Reaffirms Algeria's Commitment to African Continent

Rome — The 3rd Africa-Italy Mnisterial Meeting opened on Friday, in Rome, in the presence of delegations of about 50 African States and representatives of the African Union (AU) and other regional organizations as well as experts, academics and businessmen.

The Algerian delegation is led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra.

Speaking on this occasion, Lamamra underlined Algeria's commitment vis-à-vis the achievement of the economic integration objectives in Africa, emphasizing the multiple opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers, in force since the beginning of this year.

The minister welcomed the integration projects that Algeria is seeking to execute in their African depth, notably the neighboring countries, in view of their significant contribution to this integration process at the African level.