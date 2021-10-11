Egypt, AfDB Start Consultations On Country Cooperation Strategy for 2022-2026

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat gave Friday the green light to starting consultations with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for setting out the new country cooperation strategy for the period 2022-2026.

This came with participation of AfDB regional director for Egypt and Djibouti Ahmed Zayed, AfDB deputy director for North Africa and resident representative in Egypt Malinne Blomberg, along with representatives from 17 ministries and governmental agencies.

The move comes as part of the International Cooperation Ministry's efforts in boosting the economic cooperation with multilateral development partners, to push forward the national development program, which is compatible with UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

El Mashat reiterated the importance of such consultations in outlining an ambitious strategy, paying much focus on the country priorities.

The ongoing cooperation portfolio between Egypt and the African Development bank amounts to dlrs 6.74bn allocated to financing 107 projects across sectors of economic and social development, of which $1.1bn were directed to finance 19 private sector entities.

The current portfolio of cooperation between Egypt and the African Development Bank serves various sectors, as in 2021, the Ministry of International Cooperation signed a development financing agreement with AfDB worth euros 109 million, to develop sanitation services in the Luxor governorate; supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities. This is in addition to another development financing agreement worth euros 145m directed to develop efficiency and safety of Egypt's railways, benefiting the Ministry of Transportation.

MENA