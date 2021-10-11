Egypt: Sisi Inspects Development Works At Some Roads East of Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Friday inspected the development works at the Umm Qamar intersection that links the Cairo-Ismailia desert road with the Cairo-Suez highway.

The three-lane junction would serve heavy trucks that carry raw materials extracted from the quarries in that region to the industrial and investment zones in Cairo and other cities, which in turn could support the country's development process, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also inspected a bridge passing over the intersection of Umm Qamar with Katameya/ Ain Sokhna road, the spokesman added.

Sisi chatted with officials at the work sites over details of the construction works and expressed his appreciation for all their strenuous efforts to set up such vital axis.

MENA