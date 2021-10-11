Tunisia: Jerandi Receives Mauritanian Ambassador in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi received Friday in Tunis, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in Tunis Hamar Mohamed Deman.

The meeting was devoted to the preparations for the XVIIIth Summit of the Francophonie to be held November 20 and 21 in Djerba, said a statement of the Ministry.

The Mauritanian ambassador confirmed the participation of President Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani in the work of the Summit.

The meeting also allowed to review the prospects of Tunisian-Mauritanian bilateral cooperation and ways to further promote it.

The Minister stressed, on this occasion, the importance of preparing the upcoming bilateral events, including the 19th session of the High Joint Commission.

He reaffirmed the concern to explore new areas of cooperation, highlighting the important role of the private sector in the impetus of economic relations between the two countries.

Jerandi also stressed the need to strengthen the legal framework organising bilateral relations in the sectors, including trade and investment.

The two sides also discussed collaboration in the field of higher education and ways to strengthen student exchanges between the two countries and expand the fields of speciality.

In addition, the Mauritanian ambassador expressed the consideration of President Ould El-Ghazaouani to President Kaïs Saïed for sending a batch of vaccines to Mauritania, commending the privileged level of relations between the two countries and the two presidents.