Zimbabwe: Government Applauds Covid Support From Mining Companies

GOVERNMENT has applauded the support it is getting from mining companies in the Midlands province to help fight Covid-1900

Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima, speaking at the commissioning of the Kwekwe Infectious Diseases Hospital, said the partnership with local companies has paid of dividends.

"Midlands province has taken huge strides towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic including the completion of this facility (Kwekwe Infectious Diseases Hospital) which we strongly believe will rate as one of the most useful piece of infrastructure in the city and the province as a whole," Mavhima said.

To date Midlands has recorded 10 573 Covid-19 positive cases, 9 750 recoveries and 421 deaths.

Mavhima said government has achieved some significant health related projects following partnerships with some mining corporates in Midlands, including the completion and commissioning of the state-of-the-art escalated Covid-19 care unit at Gweru Provincial Hospital supported by Unki mine.

"Refurbishment of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Gweru City also through Government of Zimbabwe funding and support from Mimosa mines. Conversion of male wards at Kwekwe General Hospital and Gokwe South District Hospital into Covid-19 complaint wards through the government of Zimbabwe funding support. Completion and commission by HE of the Zvishavane private ward fully funded by Mimosa Mines and opening of Hwata Clinic in Chirumhanzu District which was constructed through Government of Zimbabwe devolution funds," he said.

Mavhima said the infrastructural projects were undertaken to save the people.

"On the ground all districts have at least prepared a section of isolating Covid-19 patients. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we also had a total of 5 quarantine centres in the province that is Gweru Polytechnic College, Mkoba teachers' college, Kwekwe High School, Senga Training Centre and Dadaya Youth Training Centre (all of which are closed now since we are now dealing with mostly locally acquired cases," he said.

Mavhima also expressed gratitude on private and United Nations agencies who have offered support to government in the Covid-19 fight.