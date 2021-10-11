Somalia: Southwest State to Repatriate Its People From Puntland

9 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The committee appointed by the president of the southwestern state of Somalia last week has made a special plan to bring the displaced people back home.

Members of the committee who are currently in the Mudug region have visited the areas where the newly displaced people have arrived in Puntland from Las Anod city, Sool region.

The team also met with Mudug regional officials and the Puntland committee to assist thousands of Somalis evicted from Las Anod by the Somaliland administration.

The South West Commission has announced that some people who are unable to travel will be provided with support to reach their hometowns by chartered planes.

