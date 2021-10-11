Ghana: Dampare Sworn in As Substantive IGP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) with Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the new Inspector General of Police

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office, Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Ghana's 23rd Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr Dampare, 51, the youngest Police officer to attain that position, was asked by President Akufo-Addo in July 2021 to take over from James Oppong- Boanuh as the Acting IGP, pending the appointment of a substantive one.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, Friday, President Akufo-Addo led Dr Dampare to administer the Oaths of Allegiance, Office, and Secrecy, and congratulated him on his appointment as "a well-deserved one."

President Akufo-Addo said the acting IGP had vindicated his decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office

"It's been an eventful, two months since his appointment, and the acting IGP has left me with very little choice in the matter. His actions, which have received widespread support and acclaim from the population, vindicates the decision I made to entrust him with the mandate of managing the police albeit in a temporary capacity. "

President Akufo-Addo said Dr Dampare had served the nation dutifully since he joined the Police Service as a Constable and was sure he would make an effective leader of the Service and foster its efficiency.

"He will be walking in the footsteps of the 22 previous occupants of the office, and I do not doubt that in Dr Dampare, we have a worthy successor to Mr James Oppong-Boanuh and indeed the others who have gone before him."

President Akufo-Addo reminded Dr Dampare not to lose sight of the emerging complex nature of crime and the role of the police in safeguarding the peace, the safety of the people and the preservation of the territorial integrity of the state.

That, he said, would guarantee Ghanaians to go about their normal duties without let or hindrance to improve the quality of their circumstances.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the most important things for our nation is peace, the safety of its people and the preservation of its territorial integrity."

President Akufo-Addo said, "We all sleep feeling safe when the men and women of the Police Service work to keep our communities and our streets safe."

The President assured the IGP and the Police administration of the government determination to modernise and resource the Service to enable it to maintain law and order and protect lives and properties.

The government, he said, had instituted far-reaching measures to improve the quality of the police service and the welfare of police personnel, and "we will continue to do more in the coming years."

"I assure you the government is determined to give whatever support that we can to have the service that the people of Ghana deserve," President Akufo-Addo reiterated.

He tasked the IGP to establish a service that maintains the trust of the citizenry as it is often said that the public is the police, and the police is the public.

The citizenry, President Akufo-Addo intimated, could only have confidence in the Police Service when its officers were seen, to be honest, and enforce the law without fear or favour.

The President said, "It is in everybody's interest that the police service serves as the principal creditable instrument of accomplishing the executive duty of maintaining law and order in the state", and advises that the police service does not tie its well-being to the fortunes of the ruling party.

"As President, together with you as the Inspector General of Police, we need to cooperate to ensure that the police service is left to focus on its core mandate and not be an appendage of the ruling party.

"I envisage the development of a Police Service that goes above its functions of protecting ordinary citizens, confident, that there will be no interference from the powers that be.

"Newly sworn IGP, I believe strongly that in you, we can help promote the development of the nation governed by the rule of law and respect for human rights with the police being at the front line of this endeavour.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Police has the primary responsibility of maintaining peace and keeping law and order in our country and the government will do its best to assist you and the Police Service discharge this effectively," the President said.

Dr Dampare thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and gave the assurance that he would, in collaboration with his colleagues, build a Service "that is better than what it is today."

"We are poised and focused to attain a world-class institution. We will position the Service to be one of the best-respected organisations in the country and make it a reference point for Africa and beyond," he said.

The IGP reminded his colleagues in service of the principle that they would at a point become civilians, and that the service they leave behind would be the same to look after them when they hit the civil stream.

Thus, they should strive and continue to deliver excellent service in the interest of the nation.