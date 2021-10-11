Somalia: Southwest State to Airlift Evicted People to Baidoa

The South West state of Somalia has announced plans to airlift the over one thousand people who were forcefully evicted from Somaliland.

A committee appointed by South West President Abdiaziz Laftagareen arrived in Galkayo on Friday and said that they have planned to relocate the people from Baidoa in Bay region.

The South West State Government has enlisted the help of representatives from UN agencies to assist in the rescue efforts and to monitor their living conditions.

The South West Administration, led by the President, has made it clear that it is committed to supporting the people of South West who have been forcibly deported from Somaliland.

Sunday, October 3, 2021, Somaliland, a self-declared independent state in northern Somalia, forcibly ferried on lorries people, including pregnant women and nursing mothers in Puntland state.

Somaliland which has existed for the past three decades with its own institutions but remains unrecognised internationally cited security concerns for evicting people from its territory.

Authorities in Mogadishu, the United Nations humanitarian affairs officials and the Somali NGO Consortium said the forced displacements of people from Las Anod were a violation of human rights.

"The humanitarian community deeply regrets the arrest and subsequently forced displacements of more than 1,000 women, children and men from (Las Anod) Las Canood, Sool Region on 2 and 3 October," UN humanitarian