Somalia: Saudi Arabia Appoint Its First Ambassador to Somalia in 30 Years

Saudi Arabia has officially appointed a new ambassador to Somalia for the first time in thirty years.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has sworn in the new Saudi ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Muwallad and is set to travel to Somalia present credentials.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraji and Khaled bin Faisal Al-Sahli, Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs among other Saudi government dignitaries.

The Somali ambassador to Saudi Arabia presented credentials to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia turned down the credentials of a new ambassador the Somalia President without giving further details.

The appointment of the new Saudi ambassador to Somalia comes as the horn of the African country is preparing to hold Lower House and presidential elections.