Algeria: Defending Algeria's Interests At the Core of Our Diplomacy in Years Ahead

9 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Standing up for the interests of the nation, contributing in restoring regional security and stability and strengthening ties with Africa and the Arab world will be at the heart of Algeria's diplomatic activity in the years to come, the minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, said Saturday.

"It makes sense that our country's diplomatic activity in the coming years will focus on defending the interests of the nation, contributing to regional security and stability, strengthening ties with Africa and the Arab World, and promoting partnership and peace in the world," Lamamra said at the celebration of the National Diplomacy Day (October 8th).

Lamamra, in this respect, put forward "the crucial and central role of Algerian diplomacy in the national security strategy, which ensures, alongside the security services, the preservation of territorial integrity, independence and national sovereignty and unity."

