Sudan: Seven Sudanese Shot Dead By Armed Robbers Near Delling

9 October 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delling — Seven people were killed and ten others injured west of Delling in northern South Kordofan on Friday.

A group of armed men ambushed a tractor with a trailer loaded with passengers on Friday, Abdelrahim Kounda reported to Radio Dabanga yesterday.

They were travelling from Abu Janouk to Wali, west of Delling town. The attackers shot at them, killing seven. Ten others who were wounded, were taken to the area of Teima for treatment.

"Such violent incidents are happening very regularly these days," Kounda explained. "They can be attributed to old, existing tensions between the local population, mostly consisting of Nuba farmers, and Misseriya herders over land issues."

In July, the Sudanese Defence and Security Council reportedly took a number of decisions, including sending military reinforcements to restore security in Red Sea state and South Kordofan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X