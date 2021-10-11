Eritrea: President Isaias Encourages National Cycling Team

9 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 09 October 2021- President Isaias Afwerki received and encouraged the National Cycling Team that registered glamorous victory at the World Cycling Championship 2021 held in Belgium from 18 to 26 September.

At the occasion convened in Adi-Halo in the morning hours of today, President Isaias congratulated the national team said that the stellar result registered reflects the potential of the country in all fields of sports as well as honor to the people and country.

President Isaias also announced the allocation of 15 million Nakfa by the Government for the development of sports in the country as well as for the encouragement of the team members.

Noting that the victory gained attests to the capacity Eritrea has developed at the international level, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, commended the national team for the outstanding performance they demonstrated in the competition.

The Eritrean National Cycling Team that participated at the World Cycling Championship 2021comprises 9 cyclists including 3 females and has become the winner of Silver Medal in under 23 competition through Professional Cyclist Biniam Ghirmay.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X