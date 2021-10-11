Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region.

Out of these 2 patients are from Quarantine Centers and two patients are from Testing Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Southern Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,669 while the number of deaths stands at 42.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,741.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

9 October 2021