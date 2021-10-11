Somalia: U.S. Military Commanders Meet With Jubaland President in Kismayo

9 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe on Saturday received at his office in the coastal city of Kismayo US military commanders, including Col Thomas Sarrouf, head of the counter-terrorism operation in Somalia.

The meeting discussed strengthening US support for Somalia, particularly in the military sector.

The meeting also discussed the intensification of operations against al-Shabaab and US support for Somalia.

The meeting comes a day after Somalia's army chief Gen. Odawaa Yusuf Rage arrived in Kismayo.

AFRICOM, in close collaboration with the U.S. Mission to Somalia and the U.S. Agency for International Development, provide support to Somalia.

Kismayo, the headquarters of Jubbaland state of Somalia, is one of the US military bases in AFRICOM.

AFRICOM supports Jubbaland in training NISA forces in Jubbaland and in air operations weed out Al-Shabaab group from the region.

