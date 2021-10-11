Somalia: U.S. Commanders Pay a Visit to Jubaland On Combat Mission

9 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe has received today at the Presidential Palace in Kismayo senior US military officials, including the Commander of the special operations in Somalia, Colonel Thomas Sarrouf.

The office of the regional leader said that the meeting discussed how to intensify the fight against al-Shabaab and support the Somali forces on the battlefields.

AFRICOM is expected to re-start airstrikes in Somalia, targeting Al-Shabaab following the election of Biden as new American president last year, replacing Trump at White House.

