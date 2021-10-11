Somalia: Saudi Re-Establishes Diplomatic Presence in Somalia

9 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has appointed Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Muwallad as its new Ambassador to Somalia, for the first time in barely 30 years.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sworn in the new ambassador who will be dispatched to Mogadishu in the coming few weeks or days.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraji and Assistant Secretary of State for Protocol Affairs Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sahli.

