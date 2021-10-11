South Africa/Ethiopia: 2,000 Soccer Fans Can Attend South Africa vs Ethiopia World Cup Qualifier

The opening match of the 2010 World Cup at the FNB Stadium in Soweto (file photo).

Cape Town — A maximum of 2,000 spectators may attend the upcoming South Africa vs Ethiopia 2022 World Cup Qualifier at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, after Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the amendment of the Disaster Management Act.

This is the first time since the March 2020 outbreak of Covid-19 that fans will be able to watch a live match from inside the stadium in Johannesburg. The South African Football Association (Safa) previously announced that the venue would be opened to fully vaccinated fans.

Supporters can register for tickets this afternoon via ticketmaster.co.za with their unique voucher code given when they were fully vaccinated. They also need to provide their ID, full name, address and contact number. Once confirmed, they can collect their ticket with a unique number linked to their ID, which they must bring to the stadium.

At the verification hub, they also need to show the bar code or SMS, which is scanned and their ID verified against photo identity to gain access to collect their ticket.

Fans need to use Gate K at Soccer City where a ticket flash will occur to verify the ID.

In a tweet, Thulani Ngwenya - Safa's Chief Medical Officer - confirmed that the organisation aims to increase the number of spectators for the South African team's next fixture.