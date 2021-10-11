Egypt: Sisi Orders Offers All Facilities, Support for 'Our Heritage' Exhibitors

9 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ordered to provide all facilities and support to "Our Heritage" exhibitors, especially the youth, women and people with special needs, and help them overcome any obstacles facing their activities in order to promote the traditional crafts.

The President made the remarks on Saturday 09/10/2021 during the inauguration of the Torathna "Our Heritage" Exhibition for traditional and heritage handicrafts, organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA).

Sisi met with exhibitors and entrepreneurs from different governorates, encouraging them to expand production.

Torathna Exhibition is one of the largest specialized exhibitions in the field of traditional and heritage handicrafts, which gather about 1,500 exhibitors in its third edition, as part of implementing the country's strategy for supporting these crafts.

In the 2021 edition, exhibitors from the UAE, Jordan and Sudan take part in the event.

