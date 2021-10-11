Egypt: PM Inspects Newly-Launched Fustat Gardens Project

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 09/10/2021 paid a tour of the Old Cairo district to inspect the newly-launched Fustat Gardens project.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives to open the project as soon as possible, Madbouli said.

The Fustat Gardens project is based on creating a public garden in the center of Old Cairo's archaeological and historical sites and monuments, he added.

The gigantic project would work to revive the first Islamic capital in Africa by preserving the Islamic architecture there and turning Fustat into an open museum to visitors from all over the world, the prime minister said.

During the tour, Madbouli also undertook an inspection tour of the Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque Square development site.

He said the Egyptian Government is determined to speeding up the implementation of the project, given its added value on the efforts to develop the Old Cairo region.

Covering an area of 500 feddans in the heart of Historic Cairo, the Fustat Gardens national project is considered the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

Entitled "A View of Egypt's Eternal History", the Fustat Hills Park aims to revive the Egyptian heritage through various Pharaonic, Islamic and modern eras, along with launching cultural and commercial activities, hotel services and open theaters, in addition to an area of ancient monuments and excavations and a large plateau that allows unique visual contact with the Pyramids of Giza, Salah El-Din Citadel and Cairo minarets.