Egypt: Planning Minister - Govt Earmarks 65.3 Bn for Overall Investments in Education

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said that education is the main gateway to human resources and community development.

In a statement released by the ministry on Saturday 09/10/2021, Saeed gave an overview of the government's overall investments, the targets and indicators of the FY2021/2022 budget allocation plan for the pre-university, higher education, and scientific research sectors.

She revealed that a sum of EGP 65.3 billion was allocated for overall investments in education, including EGP 56.4 billion for public investments and EGP 8.9 billion for private investments.

In addition, a sum of EGP 28.5 billion has been earmarked for public investments in higher education, while EGP 2.5 billion has been dedicated to scientific research investments, the minister pointed out.

As for the plan's targets for the higher education and scientific research sector, Saeed noted that the ministry plans to build six technological universities in Salam city, East Port Said, 6th of October city, Borg el-Arab in Alexandria, Assiut, Samanoud City in Gharbia, and Tiba city in New Luxor.

Moreover, the government will also build Hurghada University in the Red Sea Governorate, and South Sinai University in South Sinai, in addition to 12 non-profit universities (Ahleyya universities) nationwide.