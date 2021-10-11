Egypt: PM - Govt Bent On Completing Cairo Urban Development Projects Asap

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli stressed that the government is determined to complete all development projects in Cairo as soon as possible, especially those in Old Cairo and Historic Cairo.

Madbouli made the remarks during an inspection tour of some urban development projects under way in Old Cairo, which he started with the "Magra El-Oyoun Fence," a Mamluk-era site dating back over eight centuries.

Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal accompanied the premier during his tour, along with the ministers of tourism and housing, and a host of senior officials from relevant authorities.

Madbouli said the government is working on the gradual demolition of buildings in some unplanned areas to offer alternative well-planned housing units that help restore the urban elegance of Cairo.

He emphasized the need to speed up the project completion rates in pursuance of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on that score.

Briefing the premier on the progress of the ongoing project to improve "Magra El-Oyoun Fence" and surrounding areas, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El Gazzar said that the project, covering about 95 feddans, involves building 79 classic residential blocks offering 1,942 housing units averaging 150 square meters.

The project also includes building 18 commercial units, one commercial-recreational facility, and a number of parking lots, Gazzar said, noting that construction/concrete work is complete in as many as 27 blocks.

Meanwhile, Madbouli instructed that a wall should be erected around "Dar Al Emara" (House of the Emirate) built during the reign of Ahmed Ibn Tulun, founder of the Tulunid dynasty in Egypt between 868 and 905 A.D.