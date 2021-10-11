Egypt: PM Follows Up Youth Ministry's Projects Under 'Decent Life' Initiative

The State is making great efforts to upgrade youth centers nationwide, whether through the investments covered by the general state budget, or the projects pursued under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) system, Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said Saturday 09/10/2021.

Sobhi made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to follow up the ministry's projects under the president-backed "Decent Life" rural development initiative.

A number of youths who participated in drawing up the 2021-2026 national strategy for youth were also in attendance.

As many as 50 youth centers have been improved or built nationwide as part of the State's investment plan since 2018, Sobhi said.

In addition, 239 youth centers have been established under the usufruct system during the same period, the minister added, noting that these centers housed up to 377 projects, including swimming pools, indoor halls, sports fields, commercial stores, and cafeterias.

As for the ministry's projects under the 1st phase of the "Decent Life" initiative, Sobhi said that the initiative involves building or improving 1,028 centers in targeted cities and villages, including 255 new centers.